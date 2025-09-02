Previous
Favorite 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 4751

Favorite 2

A favorite path through the woods to the beach on Lake Michigan. Love it cuz it is seldom crowded. Great walk today!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact