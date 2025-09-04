Favorite 4

Sign up
Photo 4753
Actually two favorites-Ducky and buttons. I love to thrift vintage buttons!
4th September 2025
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
buttons
favorite
ducky
nifty fifty
Chris Cook
ace
I like your focus on ducky with the buttons behind fading into a soft colourful bokeh
September 5th, 2025
