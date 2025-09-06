Favorite 6

Sign up
Photo 4755
I love trees! I also love looking up-so I have 2 favs in one picture. I think the SOOC challenge is making me edit a bit less. Interesting.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8354
photos
106
followers
103
following
1302% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th September 2025 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
leaves
,
sooc
,
favorite
