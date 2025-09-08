Sign up
Photo 4757
Favorite 8
Favorite 8
I love walking! Our lines recently got repainted so it's easy to walk the line. Random shots are such fun!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8358
photos
106
followers
103
following
1303% complete
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4754
3598
3599
4755
4756
3600
3601
4757
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th September 2025 5:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
walk
,
shoe
,
favorite
,
line
Shirley
ace
Your road must be quiet !
September 9th, 2025
