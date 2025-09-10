Sign up
Photo 4759
Favorite 10
We loved living in this old beauty with a wonderful yarden. Lucky us!
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P100
Taken
2nd April 2012 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
favorite
,
bay city
,
1711
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
September 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So lovely
September 11th, 2025
