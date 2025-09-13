Previous
Favorite 13 by edorreandresen
Photo 4762

Favorite 13

I love to stop at Farm Stands! This one is new and has excellent sourdough bread if you get here early.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1304% complete

Photo Details

Lisa V.
This photo looks like a painting! So inviting, who could drive by?
September 14th, 2025  
