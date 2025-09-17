Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4766
Favorite 17
I love to do jigsaw puzzles!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8376
photos
105
followers
102
following
1305% complete
View this month »
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
4764
4765
4766
Latest from all albums
3607
4763
3608
4764
4765
3609
3610
4766
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th September 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
favorite
,
puzzle
Babs
ace
I love jigsaw puzzles too.
September 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close