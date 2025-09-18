Sign up
Previous
Photo 4767
Favorite 18
And above all… Think chocolate!
-Betty Crocker
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8378
photos
105
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th September 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
favorite
,
truffles
,
vosges
Babs
ace
Yummy they look delicious
September 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Yummy
September 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
