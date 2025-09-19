Favorite 19

Sign up
Photo 4768
This is the path to beach yoga-my fav! It was our last session of the year. Beautiful day!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
,
yoga
,
path
,
favorite
,
lake michigan
Yao RL
ace
how peaceful in such an environment.
September 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Perfect place for yoga
September 20th, 2025
