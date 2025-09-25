Favorite 25

Sign up
Photo 4774
Marquette in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a favorite vacation destination. This is the Lower Harbor Ore Dock which represents the city's mining and maritime past.
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
favorite
,
up
,
marquette
,
lower harbor ore dock
