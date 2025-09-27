Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4776
Favorite 27
This was an oops shot that I really rather like. Love to spend time paddling the kayak!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8396
photos
106
followers
98
following
1308% complete
View this month »
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
Latest from all albums
4773
3617
4774
3618
3619
4775
3620
4776
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th July 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
favorite
,
kayak
,
paddle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close