Favorite 29

Photo 4778
I love playing and being creative at Art classes. I'm lucky as there lots of opportunities for classes near me.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8400
photos
107
followers
99
following
1309% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd June 2023 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
class
,
art
,
collage
,
favorite
