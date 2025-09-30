Sign up
Previous
Photo 4779
Favorite 30
I love words, phrases, and quotes. Always a good reminder about how to be!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8402
photos
107
followers
99
following
1309% complete
View this month »
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
Latest from all albums
3620
4776
3621
4777
4778
3622
4779
3623
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st September 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bracelet
,
favorite
,
words
,
be still
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This was my year goal, Beautiful reminder
October 1st, 2025
