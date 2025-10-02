Sign up
Previous
Photo 4781
Fall 2
“Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It’s ordinary to love the beautiful, but it’s beautiful to love the ordinary.”
- MJ Korvan
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8406
photos
107
followers
99
following
1309% complete
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
4780
4781
4778
3622
4779
3623
3624
4780
3625
4781
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th September 2025 5:53pm
Tags
road
,
white
,
red
,
leaf
,
fall
,
line
Chris Cook
ace
I love the simplicity of this. Well done.
October 3rd, 2025
