Fall 2 by edorreandresen
Fall 2

“Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It’s ordinary to love the beautiful, but it’s beautiful to love the ordinary.”
- MJ Korvan
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Chris Cook ace
I love the simplicity of this. Well done.
October 3rd, 2025  
