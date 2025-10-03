Previous
Fall 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 4782

Fall 3

. If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour
– Victoria Erickson

3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Gorgeous colours
October 4th, 2025  
beautiful array of flowers
October 4th, 2025  
