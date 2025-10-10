Previous
Fall 10 by edorreandresen
Photo 4789

Fall 10

Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.

-Emily Bronte
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A nice pop of colour
October 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
October 11th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely Autumnal image.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact