Photo 4792
Fall 13
“In the most unlikely of places, you make real connections. Grace finds you. You’ll see worthwhile things growing in the dirt of imperfection.”
-Jennifer Healy
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8428
photos
108
followers
100
following
1312% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th October 2025 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
petals
Yao RL
ace
Cheers!
October 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
October 14th, 2025
