Photo 4793
Fall 14
An optimist is a man who plants two acorns and buys a hammock.
-Jean de Lattre de Tassigny
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8430
photos
108
followers
100
following
1313% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th October 2025 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
table
,
acorn
Mary Siegle
ace
Lovely photo — and a great accompanying quote.
October 15th, 2025
