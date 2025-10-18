Previous
Fall 18
Fall 18

When I left home, it was gray and dark. On my way back the sun popped out! Yay!
18th October 2025

Babs ace
What a beautiful autumn scene
October 19th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous!
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
