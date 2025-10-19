Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4798
Fall 19
Beautiful fall sky over our little lake-South Bar.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8440
photos
109
followers
100
following
1314% complete
View this month »
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
Latest from all albums
3639
4795
3640
4796
3641
4797
3642
4798
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th October 2025 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
fall
,
lake
,
south bar lake
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful composition and light
October 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close