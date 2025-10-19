Previous
Fall 19 by edorreandresen
Photo 4798

Fall 19

Beautiful fall sky over our little lake-South Bar.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful composition and light
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact