Previous
Fall 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 4803

Fall 24

. “I can see in the acorn the oak tree. I see the growth, the rebuilding, the restoring.”
— Maya Angelou
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Nicely edited. I like the textured finish.
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact