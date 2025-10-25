Previous
Fall 25 by edorreandresen
Photo 4804

Fall 25

I couldn't decide-to flip or not to flip? I finally decided not to flip. In spite of the wind and rain we still have some fall leaves!
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

