Previous
Photo 4804
Fall 25
I couldn't decide-to flip or not to flip? I finally decided not to flip. In spite of the wind and rain we still have some fall leaves!
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th October 2025 5:36pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
fall
Wylie
ace
gorgeous
October 26th, 2025
