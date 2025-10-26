Sign up
Photo 4805
Fall 26
Happy Pumpkin Day! And a lucky one too!
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
orange
fall
pumpkin
ladybug
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Is the bug carrying the pumpkin?
October 27th, 2025
