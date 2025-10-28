Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4807
Fall 28
One of our "natural" features in the back woods. There is a story here....
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8458
photos
110
followers
101
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
Latest from all albums
3648
4804
3649
4805
4806
3650
3651
4807
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th October 2025 2:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
barrel
,
hoops
Chris Cook
ace
What happened to the rest of the barrel?
October 29th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
And the story is…..
October 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close