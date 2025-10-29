Previous
Fall 29 by edorreandresen
Photo 4808

Fall 29

"I feel a great regard for trees; they represent age and beauty and the miracles of life and growth."

― Louise Dickinson Rich
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact