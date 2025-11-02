Previous
Grateful 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 4812

Grateful 2

I'm grateful for trees, fall (a fav season) and the ability to look up and keep things positive (much of the time.)
2nd November 2025

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Photo Details

