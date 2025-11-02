Sign up
Photo 4812
Grateful 2
I'm grateful for trees, fall (a fav season) and the ability to look up and keep things positive (much of the time.)
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th October 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
grateful
