Grateful 3 by edorreandresen
I'm super grateful for all of the scenic beaches nearby where I can visit Lake Michigan. She is really a "great" lake and the colors are amazing. I also love the big sky-expansive views and amazing clouds.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful. Hard to believe it's not an ocean scene we're looking at.
November 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic👍
November 4th, 2025  
