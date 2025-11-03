Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4813
Grateful 3
I'm super grateful for all of the scenic beaches nearby where I can visit Lake Michigan. She is really a "great" lake and the colors are amazing. I also love the big sky-expansive views and amazing clouds.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8470
photos
110
followers
101
following
1318% complete
View this month »
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
4812
4813
Latest from all albums
3654
4810
3655
4811
3656
4812
3657
4813
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
5th September 2025 4:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
lake michigan
,
grateful
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. Hard to believe it's not an ocean scene we're looking at.
November 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic👍
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close