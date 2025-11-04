Previous
Grateful 4 by edorreandresen
So much to be grateful for with yarn! Colors and textures and potential. This beautiful group was also a gift from a good friend = more gratitude.
eDorre

Barb ace
What a gorgeous assortment of colors and a very nice gift from your friend!
November 5th, 2025  
