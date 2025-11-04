Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4814
Grateful 4
So much to be grateful for with yarn! Colors and textures and potential. This beautiful group was also a gift from a good friend = more gratitude.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8472
photos
110
followers
101
following
1318% complete
View this month »
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
4812
4813
4814
Latest from all albums
3655
4811
3656
4812
3657
4813
3658
4814
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th November 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
colors
,
grateful
,
skeins
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous assortment of colors and a very nice gift from your friend!
November 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close