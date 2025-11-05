Previous
Grateful 5 by edorreandresen
Photo 4815

Grateful 5

I'm grateful to be able to visit the library. This is a favorite old building in Benzonia. Love how inviting the children's area is. Today I got books and a new (to me) puzzle.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact