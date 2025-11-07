Previous
Grateful 7 by edorreandresen
Photo 4817

Grateful 7

Nature is a mutable cloud which is always and never the same.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
I am grateful for so much big sky with clouds!
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact