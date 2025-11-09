Sign up
Photo 4819
Grateful 9
I'm grateful for our cozy home on this chilly day with 8 inches of snow. It's our first significant snow of the season-lake effect!
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
snow
,
lake
,
path
,
grateful
Call me Joe
ace
Enjoy the view and pls.stay warm👌❤️
November 10th, 2025
