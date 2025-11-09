Previous
Grateful 9 by edorreandresen
I'm grateful for our cozy home on this chilly day with 8 inches of snow. It's our first significant snow of the season-lake effect!
eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Call me Joe ace
Enjoy the view and pls.stay warm👌❤️
November 10th, 2025  
