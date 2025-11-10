Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4820
Grateful 10
Two things to be grateful for:
1. Kermie who makes me smile
2. Friends who create and gift beautiful colorful quilts
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8484
photos
111
followers
102
following
1320% complete
View this month »
4813
4814
4815
4816
4817
4818
4819
4820
Latest from all albums
3661
4817
3662
4818
3663
4819
4820
3664
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
6th March 2014 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
quilt
,
kermit
,
grateful
,
kermie
Babs
ace
He makes me smile too
November 11th, 2025
*lynn
ace
This is delightful ... made me smile when I opened it.
November 11th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
What a happy photo!
November 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close