Previous
Grateful 10 by edorreandresen
Photo 4820

Grateful 10

Two things to be grateful for:
1. Kermie who makes me smile
2. Friends who create and gift beautiful colorful quilts
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He makes me smile too
November 11th, 2025  
*lynn ace
This is delightful ... made me smile when I opened it.
November 11th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
What a happy photo!
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact