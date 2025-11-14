Sign up
Previous
Photo 4824
Grateful 14
Sometimes you need a smile and a good cuppa joe!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8492
photos
111
followers
102
following
1321% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th November 2025 10:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
smile
,
coffee
,
cup
