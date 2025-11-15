Sign up
Photo 4825
Grateful 15
I'm chuffed that my new (to me) jacket has arrived just in time for the start of deer season. I saw our resident buck go by-fingers crossed for him.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
orange
,
duck
,
jacket
