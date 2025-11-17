Previous
Grateful 17 by edorreandresen
Photo 4827

Grateful 17

I'm grateful for my trusty Cannon. And I'm grateful for my phone-a grab and go camera that I love. Ducky wanted in a grateful shot so here she is. Grateful that she always makes me smile!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details

