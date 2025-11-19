Sign up
Previous
Photo 4829
Grateful 19
I am so grateful to live near all of the beaches, dunes and trails of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8502
photos
111
followers
102
following
1323% complete
View this month »
4822
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
Latest from all albums
3670
4826
3671
4827
3672
4828
3673
4829
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th November 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
sleeping bear dunes national lakeshore
