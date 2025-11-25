Sign up
Previous
Photo 4835
Grateful 25
I'm grateful for all things quirky and whimsical! I love to find and photograph them!
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th November 2025 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
dragon
John Falconer
ace
Bit scary
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great find, it is watching too
November 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Grest shot😊👍
November 26th, 2025
