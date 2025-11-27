Previous
Grateful 27 by edorreandresen
Photo 4837

Grateful 27

Throwback to a fall kayak ride in Peli my new, light kayak! I do love to paddle and see nature from water level.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact