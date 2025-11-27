Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4837
Grateful 27
Throwback to a fall kayak ride in Peli my new, light kayak! I do love to paddle and see nature from water level.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8518
photos
111
followers
102
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4830
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
Latest from all albums
3678
4834
3679
4835
3680
4836
3681
4837
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th September 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayak
,
grateful
,
peli
,
south bar lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close