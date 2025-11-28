Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4838
Grateful 28
Friday is wind the clock day. I grateful when I think of the other winders..my Mama and Grandmommie. It keeps great time and has a wonderful tick-tock!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8519
photos
111
followers
102
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
Latest from all albums
4834
3679
4835
3680
4836
3681
4837
4838
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th November 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
key
,
grateful
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close