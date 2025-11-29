Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4839
Grateful 29
I love to watch birds and always feel super grateful when I get a photo. Youngsters are so fun to watch as they are super curious.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8522
photos
111
followers
102
following
1325% complete
View this month »
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
4839
Latest from all albums
3680
4836
3681
4837
3682
4838
3683
4839
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd October 2022 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
young
,
grateful
,
downy woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close