Previous
Dec 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 4842

Dec 2

A fun combo! The sled I've had since childhood, the wreath I made at wreath class yesterday and a recycled red bow!
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact