Photo 4845
Dec 5
Vintage tiny ornaments in an old glass bowl make a fun table decoration.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8534
photos
111
followers
101
following
Latest from all albums
Tags
vintage
,
bowl
,
ornaments
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
December 6th, 2025
