Photo 4855
Dec 15
Whilst I was waiting for the ATM, I took a few shots of the Empire Surf Shop's door.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th December 2025 2:11pm
Tags
shop
,
stickers
,
surf
,
empire
,
decals
*lynn
cool stuff
December 16th, 2025
Barb
Interesting assortment!
December 16th, 2025
Wylie
What a collection!
December 16th, 2025
Yao RL
A busy collection.
December 16th, 2025
