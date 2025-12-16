Previous
Dec 16 by edorreandresen
Photo 4856

Dec 16

We were gifted a plate of homemade treats, so I was forced to have a cuppa and enjoy a few! Yum!
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
nothing compares with homemade.
December 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
What a chore :)
December 17th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely cake and pic🧑‍🎄😊
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact