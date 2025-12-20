Sign up
Photo 4860
Dec 20
What a windy day at the beach. I could hardly get the car door open to take a picture. Later that eve the power went out. Thankful for the generator!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
rocks
,
wall
,
tilt
,
lake michigan
Renee Salamon
Beautiful stones - hopefully the wind will die down by morning. We had a huge fog here in Zurich today
December 21st, 2025
Margaret Brown
Super pov and capture
December 21st, 2025
