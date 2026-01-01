Previous
Stitch by edorreandresen
Photo 4872

Stitch

Crafty fun for 2026! A stitch or 3 each day.

You have to keep taking the next necessary stitch, and the next one, and the next. Without stitches, you just have rags. And we are not rags. -Anne Lamott
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Isn't intuitive art wonderfully relaxing?! You'll have a marvelous piece of stitchery when you've completed this...and maybe "this" is just the beginning of something else!
January 2nd, 2026  
Yao RL ace
New challenge for 2026?
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact