Previous
Photo 4872
Stitch
Crafty fun for 2026! A stitch or 3 each day.
You have to keep taking the next necessary stitch, and the next one, and the next. Without stitches, you just have rags. And we are not rags. -Anne Lamott
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
2
2
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8588
photos
110
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
1st January 2026 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stitches
,
embroidery
Louise & Ken
Isn't intuitive art wonderfully relaxing?! You'll have a marvelous piece of stitchery when you've completed this...and maybe "this" is just the beginning of something else!
January 2nd, 2026
Yao RL
New challenge for 2026?
January 2nd, 2026
