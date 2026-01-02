Sign up
Photo 4873
Sunset Reflection
“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”
— Vern McLellan
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd January 2026 4:58pm
Tags
ice
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
winter
,
south bar lake
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautifully serene!
January 3rd, 2026
