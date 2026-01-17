Previous
Construction by edorreandresen
Photo 4888

Construction

I couldn't find my little container, so I made this little fabric "box" to keep my scraps in.

No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it. We must see the world anew. -Albert Einstein
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very creative and pretty.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact