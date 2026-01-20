Previous
Light spills by edorreandresen
Light spills

Beautiful cold crazy snowy winter day at Empire Beach. Lake Michigan is showing off.
eDorre

@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
