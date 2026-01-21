Sign up
Previous
Photo 4892
Deer yoga
The dear deer are very alert when they visit the yard. Lots of watching-the way of the wild.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I've been a part of this talented and supportive community since 2012. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
deer
,
back
,
yard
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
kind of a cool shot!
January 22nd, 2026
Diane
ace
Aww, I love the deer in the snow.
January 22nd, 2026
